Rajasthan CM campaigns in several States for BJP, draws flak from Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party has deployed Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for campaigning in other States extensively after the two-phase polling in the State ended on April 26.

On Tuesday, he was in Delhi to address election rallies and hold a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The Rajasthan CM has addressed a series of public meetings in different cities since the last week of April in support of BJP candidates, including Hooghly in West Bengal, Hyderabad in Telangana, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Karnal in Haryana.

His ‘absence’ from Rajasthan has drawn flak from the Opposition, with veteran Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot saying the Chief Minister should stop his “India tour” going on for the last six months and look into the grievances of the people of Rajasthan.

‘People suffering’

Mr. Gehlot, who has been appointed the Congress’s senior observer for Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, said the people in Rajasthan were suffering because of power cuts in the summer season. “The BJP had promised 24-hour domestic power supply on page number 15 in its manifesto for the Assembly election,” he said, rejecting Mr. Sharma’s recent claim that the newly elected BJP government had fulfilled 45% of its manifesto promises as “completely baseless”.

Mr. Sharma has sought to highlight Rajasthan’s connection with Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in his visits during the last few days and interacted with the businessmen and professionals from Rajasthan settled in other States.

Delhi speeches

Addressing a public meeting at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in support of BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj on Monday, the Rajasthan CM attacked the Congress, saying the Opposition party represented the stream of “nepotism, appeasement and corruption”. “The other stream running in the country is that of serving Maa Bharati [Mother India],” he said.

While exuding confidence that the BJP would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Mr. Sharma also targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the people of the national capital had realised the “drama of Aam Aadmi Party”.

“On the one hand, they are fighting against Congress in Punjab, but on the other hand they have made friends with the party in Delhi and Haryana. Kejriwal, who is immersed in corruption, is at present out on bail,” he said.