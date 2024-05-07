GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul, Priyanka urge people to vote, say it is an election to protect democracy, Constitution

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

May 07, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Sporadic incidents of violence mar third phase polls in Bengal

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights."

"Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis."

"Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children," the Congress general secretary said.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

