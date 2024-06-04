Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes, bettering his mother Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in 2019.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Rahul Gandhi secured a total of 6,87,649 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 2,97,619 votes. Thakur Prasad Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 21,624 votes.

Five years ago, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin of 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Sonia Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli continuously since 2004, vacated the seat earlier this year and got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Rae Bareli was the only Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh that the Congress won in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. In the 2019 general election, he lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad.

