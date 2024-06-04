GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi wins Rae Bareli LS seat by over 3.9 lakh votes

According to the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi secured a total of 6,87,649 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 2,97,619 votes in the Election Results 2024.

Published - June 04, 2024 08:27 pm IST

PTI
New Delhi, June 04 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on General Election to Parliamentary Constituencies. File

New Delhi, June 04 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on General Election to Parliamentary Constituencies. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes, bettering his mother Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in 2019.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

According to the Election Commission (EC), Rahul Gandhi secured a total of 6,87,649 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 2,97,619 votes. Thakur Prasad Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 21,624 votes.

Five years ago, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin of 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Sonia Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli continuously since 2004, vacated the seat earlier this year and got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Rae Bareli was the only Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh that the Congress won in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. In the 2019 general election, he lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad.

Follow live updates of Uttar Pradesh election results

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Lok Sabha / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.