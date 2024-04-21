Rahul Gandhi will give ‘Ram Rajya’ and Modi ‘Ram Mandir Rajya’: TPCC working president Jagga Reddy

April 21, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the misuse of Ram Mandir for its politics, people realise that it is Rahul Gandhi who can provide ‘Ram Rajya’ and not Narendra Modi, said the TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy.

“It is time people choose Rahul Gandhi who follows Lord Rama’s ideals in toto respecting all sections of the society and working for all with a kind heart rather than Mr. Modi who uses Lord Rama for politics pushing society on the brink division,” he said in a chat with reporters in Hyderabad.

He said Lord Rama was an ideal king where people were kept happy defeating the divisive forces and only Mr. Gandhi was following it bringing all sections. It was evident the way he changed the mindset of people during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and later Bharat Nyay Yatra. Lord Rama would be happy only if the society is happy and not fight among themselves.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said the BJP president G Kishan Reddy or Mr. Bandi Sanjay cannot survive politically without saying ‘Jai Sreeram’ as they have nothing to show people regarding development. He also took a jibe at BJP leader Etala Rajender for criticising Mr. Gandhi and said Etala’s political stature was too small to even speak about Mr Gandhi.

“All the BJP leaders targeting Mr Gandhi are political pygmies in terms of their approach to society and sacrifices made to stick on to his ideals,” he said. This includes Prime Minister Modi, who was part of L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra. “Modi was a sealed cover Chief Minister thanks to Mr. Advani, unlike Rahul Gandhi who could have been a Prime Minister if he wanted to be. That is the difference of stature between both the leaders.”

Further comparing them, he said Modi became a leader emerging from power while Mr. Gandhi is a leader emerging from the people. He said Mr. Modi is a forced leader emerging from social media marketing but Mr. Gandhi is a born leader.

