Congress placed new vision for country before people, says Rahul in video message

Rahul Gandhi thanked all the leaders and workers of the opposition alliance who stood without bowing down to "save" the Constitution and institutions of the country.

Published - May 31, 2024 01:07 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Rahul Gandhi thanked all the leaders and workers of the opposition alliance who stood without bowing down to “save” the Constitution and institutions of the country. Photo: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

The Congress controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.

In his message to the people and Congress workers at the end of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Gandhi said, "We were successful in fighting the elections on real issues related to the people and despite the repeated attempts of the Prime Minister to mislead, we raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women and the deprived." "I bow before the great people of the country and confidently say to the workers of Congress that an INDIA bloc government is going to be formed," he said in his video message in Hindi.

“Intellectuals and thought leaders had called for a debate between me and the PM but he could not do so,” Gandhi said.

And now the debate is not possible as the PM has gone on a "maun vrat", he added.

He thanked all the leaders and workers of the opposition alliance who stood without bowing down to "save" the Constitution and institutions of the country.

"Together, we presented revolutionary guarantees that will change the lives of every section in the form of an alternative vision to the country and took our message to every corner," he said.

"We controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people," Gandhi said.

He appealed to the Congress workers to keep an eye on the polling booths and strong rooms till the last moment.

