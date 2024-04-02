ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | Rahul Gandhi to submit nomination papers for Wayanad constituency on April 3

April 02, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

Party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, KPCC acting president M.M. Hassan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala will accompany Mr. Gandhi.

The Hindu Bureau

Women walk past an election banner of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, installed along a road on the eve of his nomination filing for the upcoming general elections, in Wayanad on April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 3 to submit his nomination papers at the collectorate here for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Mr. Gandhi will arrive in a helicopter at Thalakkal ground at 10 a.m. and then head for new Municipal bus stand by car. The roadshow will begin from the bus stand premises at 11 a.m.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president M.M. Hassan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala, along with other State leaders, will accompany Mr. Gandhi.

Surendran kicks off campaign in Wayanad

After the roadshow, Mr. Gandhi will submit his nomination papers to the District Collector and district election officer Renu Raj at 12 p.m.

CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front(LDF) candidate Annie Raj will submit her nomination papers at 10 a.m. following a roadshow, which will begin on the Kalpetta Service Cooperative Bank premises at 9 a.m.

Unau tribal women’s Forum Manipur state vice-president Glady Waif Kunjan, Tamil Nadu State Minority Commission member Thameem Ansari, and other LDF leaders will accompany her.

