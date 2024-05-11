GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi ‘100% ready’ to take on Modi in a debate; says PM ‘won’t agree’

Congress too made mistakes, says Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow

Published - May 11, 2024 02:38 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and party candidate from Kannauj seat Akhilesh Yadav greet the supporters during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kannauj on May 10, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and party candidate from Kannauj seat Akhilesh Yadav greet the supporters during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kannauj on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 10 said his party too has made mistakes and will have to change its politics in future.

The remark came at an event in Lucknow where he accused Narendra Modi of being a monarch and not a Prime Minister, calling him a front for "two-three financiers."

Answering a question from a member of the audience at the event on the Constitution, the former Congress president said he was “100%” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the Prime Minister will not agree.

Also Read | Modi will not return as PM after 2024 polls, says Rahul Gandhi

"The Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. This will have to be done. I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party," he said in his speech.

However, he did not elaborate on what “change” he felt the Congress needed.

The “Samvidhan Sammelan” was organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.

Former editor, retired judges seek Modi-Rahul debate on Lok Sabha elections

Mr. Gandhi claimed that the ruling BJP will be restricted to less than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I can give you in writing, if you want, that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM again," he said, repeating the prediction he made at joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Some people in politics only think of how to get power. I was born into it and have no interest in it. But for me it's just a tool to help public," he said.

He said 90% of the population in India comprises of people from the SC/ST, OBC, Dalits, tribals, minorities and the poor from the general community who are not given equal participation.

He then repeated his call for a caste-based census.

"If the nation is to be strengthened, it cannot be done without including the 90%. If you say that the 90% will not come into bureaucracy, sports, media, judiciary and even beauty pageants, then what superpower will you make? Do you want to make 10% of the population a superpower," he said.

He accused the Prime Minister of attacking the Constitution. "Modi ji is a king, I am telling the truth,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“He is not the Prime Minister, he is a king. He has nothing to do with the Cabinet, Parliament or the Constitution. He is the king of the 21st century and is the front for two or three financiers who have the real power."

At the end of his address, Mr. Gandhi took three questions including one on a recent suggestion that he and the PM should take part in a debate.

“I am 100% ready to debate with anyone, with the Prime Minister. But I know the Prime Minister will not debate with me,” he said.

He added that party president Mallikarjun Kharge could also take part in a debate.

When asked about the Old Pension Scheme not being included in the party manifesto, Mr. Gandhi said the matter is “open to consideration”.

Asked if the institutions privatised by the Modi Government will be nationalised again, Mr. Gandhi said, “It will be difficult but we will not allow the blatant privatisation of big institutions.”

