year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha polls: Early trends from postal ballots in Kerala show tight race between UDF and LDF

Initial trends show a close race between Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala Lok Sabha seats

Published - June 04, 2024 09:32 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Congress leader and UDF candidate in Wayanad Rahul Gandhi greeting a large crowd during a electioneering road show he held at Therattammal near Areekode. File

Congress leader and UDF candidate in Wayanad Rahul Gandhi greeting a large crowd during a electioneering road show he held at Therattammal near Areekode. File | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The initial trend emerging from the counting of postal ballots in most of the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala on June 4 indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Postal ballots were taken for counting at 8 am in 20 vote-counting centers across Kerala.

According to initial trends, the candidates of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF are leading in seven segments, and the nominees of the Congress-headed UDF are leading in nine constituencies.

