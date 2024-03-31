PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi

March 31, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 31 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country's Constitution will be changed and people's rights taken away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the former Congress chief said this is not an ordinary election but one to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.

"When pressure is put on umpires and captain, players are bought off and the match is won, in cricket, it is called match-fixing. We have Lok Sabha polls before us. Who selected the umpires? Before the match started, two players were arrested... Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these polls," Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP is raising the slogan of getting 400 seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media, they will not be able to cross even 180 seats, he claimed.

Mr. Gandhi said the Congress is the biggest opposition party and all its accounts have been frozen.

"Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this," Mr. Gandhi alleged, adding, "Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three-four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor." The Constitution is the voice of the people and the day it is finished, this country will be finished, he asserted, adding if the Constitution goes, the rights of the poor and reservation will also go.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A BJP MP said 'we will change the Constitution when we get over 400 seats'. It was not said just like that, it was to test the idea," Mr. Gandhi said, referring to Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution.

"They think the country can be run with the threats and intimidation of police, CBI and ED... You can buy media and suppress them but you cannot suppress the voice of India. No force in this world can suppress this voice of people," the former Congress chief said.

He claimed that If the BJP wins the election through match-fixing and changes the Constitution, then the country would not be saved and "there will be fire everywhere".

"This election is not just about votes it is to save the country and the Constitution," Mr. Gandhi asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.