Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate with PM Modi

It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 11 as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.
In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.
The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the Prime Minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.
"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion," Mr. Gandhi said.