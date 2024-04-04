GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raghavendra to file nomination papers on April 18

April 04, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha member and BJP candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat B.Y. Raghavendra will be submitting nomination papers in Shivamogga on April 18.

Mr. Raghavendra told the media in Sagar on Wednesday that JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and senior leaders of the BJP would accompany him while filing the papers.

The BJP MLAs of Shivamogga and leaders of the party will take part in the procession in the city on the day, he added.

Mr. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, is contesting for Lok Sabha for the fourth time. He was elected to Lok Sabha in the general elections held in 2009 and 2019 and by-election held in 2018. He defeated former CM S. Bangarappa and Madhu Bangarappa in previous elections. This time Geetha Shivarajkumar is contesting on the Congress ticket.

