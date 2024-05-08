ADVERTISEMENT

Rae Bareli is once again ready for Congress leadership: Priyanka Gandhi

May 08, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Raebareli (UP)

Priyanka Gandhi, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Rae Bareli is worth seeing.

PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during a ‘workers meeting’ in Rae Bareli. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 8 said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Priyanka, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Rae Bareli is worth seeing.

Also Read | On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli

"The Congress relationship of 100 years of service' with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new phase and the Rae Bareli family is once again ready for its leadership. Today, I will meet my family members through street meetings in various areas of Bachhrawan, Raebareli," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

As part of the poll campaign, Ms. Priyanka is scheduled to attend meetings at Thulwasa, Maharajganj, Halor, Bhawanigarh, Goodha, Tilenda, Inchauli and Sudauli - all in Bachhrawan assembly constituency of Rae Bareli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rahul Gandhi’s political journey from Amethi to Rae Bareli in 20 years

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had won from the seat. The BJP has fielded its minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US