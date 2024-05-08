Rae Bareli is once again ready for Congress leadership: Priyanka Gandhi

May 08, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Raebareli (UP)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 8 said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

Ms. Priyanka, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Rae Bareli is worth seeing.

"The Congress relationship of 100 years of service' with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new phase and the Rae Bareli family is once again ready for its leadership. Today, I will meet my family members through street meetings in various areas of Bachhrawan, Raebareli," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

As part of the poll campaign, Ms. Priyanka is scheduled to attend meetings at Thulwasa, Maharajganj, Halor, Bhawanigarh, Goodha, Tilenda, Inchauli and Sudauli - all in Bachhrawan assembly constituency of Rae Bareli.

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had won from the seat. The BJP has fielded its minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

