Radhika Sarathkumar says she is confident of victory; hails Modi for his courage, honesty in public life

March 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 06:54 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Actor-turned-politician Radhika Sarathkumar on Sunday said that she was confident of emerging victorious from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP candidate and wife of popular actor Sarathkumar, who had recently merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been instrumental for India’s growth over the last decade.

Different stakeholders in the society across the country have been benefited due to the BJP. From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, the nation had witnessed very many infrastructural projects. Not just womenfolk, but every class and category in the society were satisfied with the functioning of the PM.

The country’s image too had risen manifold globally and it was due to the hard work, honesty and courage of the Prime Minister, she said and thanked the BJP for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Virudhunagar.

Speaking to media persons at the Arupukottai BJP election office, Ms. Radhika said that neither Virudhunagar nor election was new to her. Thanking her husband Mr. Sarathkumar for his continued support and motivation, she said that the people in Tamil Nadu had now changed their mindset.

The Dravidian parties and leaders have done nothing to the people, but had amassed for themselves and their families, she replied to a query.

However, Ms. Radhika said that instead of finding fault with her opponents in politics, she had come here to do good for the people and needy.

“I have fair knowledge about the issues pertaining to Virudhunagar district. With Mr. Modi sure to come back as the PM and the BJP certain to form the next government, she was hopeful of bringing in development,” she summed up.

To another query, she said that her victory would surprise many in the State and she said that she would be accessible to the people.

Earlier, Ms. Radhika and party functionaries visited Tirupparankundram Subramanian Swamy Temple and offered prayers.

