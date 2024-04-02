QR code system introduced by EC gives uninterrupted passage for bank vehicles carrying cash

April 02, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Madurai

A feature of the newly-rolled out Election Seizure Management System by Election Commission has provided a QR code system which gives “uninterrupted” passage for vehicles carrying cash from one branch to another of banks or to ATMs amidst strict surveillance mounted by flying squad teams and static surveillance teams.

The Lead Bank in Madurai has provided each bank in the district with a login id and password for them to enter details of the cash movement from one branch to another or from its chest to another branch or ATM.

The details like the date, amount, source and destination locations of the cash movement, the registration number of the vehicle used to transport the cash would be entered in the C-Vigil mobile app. Besides, the name, identity of the bank staff member and driver would also be provided in the app.

A QR code of these details would be generated and a print of the QR Code should be carried in the vehicle. These details would be shared in the app for the benefit of the surveillance team.

“Whenever a static surveillance team or the flying squad team intercept the vehicle, the staff need to produce the QR Code. The mobile app enables the surveillance teams to scan the QR Code and validate it. Upon successful validation of the code, the vehicle would be allowed to further proceed without seizing the money,” a bank official said.

Stating that the details of QR Code system has been shared with all banks and every bank has been asked to compulsorily follow this rule till the model code of conduct is in force.

“No official of any bank can feign ignorance and seek exemption from seizure on failing to follow this system. Then, onus of retrieval of the cash seized by the surveillance team falls on the erring officials of the bank,” an official said.

One QR code would be generated for each destination location.

“For example, when the cash is moved from the chest to five different branches of the bank, one QR code is generated for each of the five destinations,” he added.

