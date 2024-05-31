Purvanchal will teach the BJP a lesson for playing with the future of the country: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday pushed for a caste census and said the people of Purvanchal region want the exercise to be done but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is refusing to carry it out.

Mr. Yadav further alleged that while the youth are desperately looking for jobs, the government is playing with their future through paper leaks. He said the people of Purvanchal (eastern U.P.) will not spare those who are playing with reservation and will teach them a lesson.

“The public will cast their vote according to their own discretion and understanding. They (the BJP) have no character; their character is only selfishness. This time, the public has made up its mind as such selfish people are not going to get a chance [at power]. If anyone has tampered with reservation, it is the BJP. They aimed to snatch away the reservation of the backwards, Dalits and tribals. Caste census is essential for the overall development of society. People want it but the BJP is denying it,” said Mr. Yadav addressing a poll rally in Ghosi while garnering support for SP nominee Rajiv Kumar Rai.

Thirteen seats are going to the polls in the last phase of voting on June 1 with most of the constituencies located in the eastern part of the State. U.P. has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats and sends the maximum number of MPs to the Parliament.

“Our youth are wandering from door to door in search of jobs, they are not getting government jobs amid continuous paper leaks under the BJP’s watch. This time, the people will not spare those who are playing with reservation. People will teach them a lesson,” the former CM said.

Reaching out to farmers in the region of Purvanchal, Mr. Yadav promised to waive off loans of farmers claiming that the BJP regime selectively gave waivers to big capitalists. “We are telling our farmer brothers that when the INDIA alliance government is formed, we will waive off the loans of our farmer brothers and the poor. These people (the BJP) waived off loans of big people only,” added the SP president.

Mr. Yadav reiterated that the voters of the country will make the BJP “crave for seats” as the ruling party betrayed the youth, farmers, and women in the country. “This time, the 140 crore people of the country will make them (BJP) crave for 140 [Lok Sabha] seats because they betrayed the farmers, youth, mothers and sisters. An attack by all communities [through voting] is going to make them struggle for 140 seats, forget 400 seats,” he added.