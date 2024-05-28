Purvanchal will deal final blow to the BJP, says Akhilesh in Chandauli 

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday in Chandauli claimed that the region of Purvanchal would deal the final blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Purvanchal have made up their mind that they will support the INDIA alliance. Ever since the elections came to Purvanchal, the people of the BJP are in shock. These people in the past were raising the slogan of ‘400 paar‘ have forgotten this slogan ever since elections have come to Purvanchal. The region will deal the final blow to the BJP,” Mr. Yadav said in Chandauli, addressing a rally in support of the SP candidate Virendra Singh.

In Chandauli, the SP candidate is locked in a tough contest with BJP nominee and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The SP president added that the INDIA alliance would scrap the Agniveer scheme for the armed forces, and restore the old pension scheme. “Your vote is crucial. Not only will our party win, you will get employment, you (people) will get a permanent job in the Army, and the number of jobs will also increase, the old pension will be restored. Our youth, who wanted a permanent job, was given a half-hearted job as an Agniveer. After June 4, when the INDIA alliance government is formed, we will work to provide permanent jobs to the youth,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The BJP government, which has been in power for the last 10 years, has been governing on the basis of loot and lies. They did not work. They wasted 10 years in the Centre and seven years in U.P.,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.