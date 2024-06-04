ADVERTISEMENT

Purno Sangma family loses Meghalaya’s Tura seat after 33 years

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Lok Sabha constituency had been with the family since 1977 barring the 1989-1991 phase

Rahul Karmakar

Purno A. Sangma, President of National People’s Party speaks at the opening of a party office at Dabli in Goalpara district of Assam. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

A non-member of the family of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno A. Sangma has bagged the Tura parliamentary seat in Meghalaya after 33 years.

Saleng A. Sangma of Congress defeated Purno Sangma’s daughter and two-time MP Agatha K. Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP) by 1,55,241 votes.

Saleng Sangma, an MLA in Meghalaya’s 60-member House, secured 3,83,919 votes while Ms. Sangma polled 2,28,678.

The NPP heads the coalition government in Meghalaya and is a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeast. The NPP opted out of the Lok Sabha election in the two Arunachal Pradesh seats and the BJP reciprocated by not contesting the two constituencies in Meghalaya.

The Tura seat had been with the Purno Sangma family since 1977 barring a two-year period from 1989-1991 when it was held by Sanford Marak of Congress.

Sangma senior was with Congress then but had opted to be a State player during that phase. He represented the Tura seat seven times since 1977 while Ms. Sangma represented it twice and younger son Conrad K. Sangma once. Purno Sangma returned to represent the Tura seat in 1991 for Congress and then for Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party before his own NPP.

Conrad Sangma has been the Chief Minister of the State since 2018.

The NPP’s tie-up with the BJP, seen as an anti-Christian party in the Christian-majority State, is seen as one of the factors behind Ms. Sangma’s loss. She is also said to have faced anti-incumbency for the alleged lack of visibility in the constituency comprising the western half of Meghalaya dominated by the Garo matrilineal tribe.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

