GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Punjab Lok Sabha polls | Over two crore voters to decide electoral fate of candidates for 13 seats

5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 years age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time

Published - May 14, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jalandhar, Pawan Kumar Tinu along with party leaders during the roadshow before filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Jalandhar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jalandhar, Pawan Kumar Tinu along with party leaders during the roadshow before filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Jalandhar. | Photo Credit: ANI

As Punjab goes to the polls in the ongoing parliamentary elections in a single phase on June 1, as many as 2,14,61,739 voters will decide the electoral fate of candidates embroiled in a keenly watched contest for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. on Tuesday released the final list of total voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Punjab. “A total of 2,14,61,739 voters are eligible to cast their votes for the elections to be held in Punjab on June 1, 2024,” he said in a statement.

With electioneering gaining momentum, Punjab is set to witness a multi-cornered fight between the Congress, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other players, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Mr. Sibin said that according to the voter list released on May 14, there are 1,12,86,726 male voters, 1,01,74,240 female voters, and 773 transgender voters.

“As many as 5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 years age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time, and 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years. The total number of divyang (disabled) voters is 1,58,718,” the CEO said.

Totally, 24,451 polling stations will be set up, with 16,517 polling stations in villages and 7,934 in cities.

Related Topics

Punjab / General Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.