As Punjab goes to the polls in the ongoing parliamentary elections in a single phase on June 1, as many as 2,14,61,739 voters will decide the electoral fate of candidates embroiled in a keenly watched contest for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. on Tuesday released the final list of total voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Punjab. “A total of 2,14,61,739 voters are eligible to cast their votes for the elections to be held in Punjab on June 1, 2024,” he said in a statement.

With electioneering gaining momentum, Punjab is set to witness a multi-cornered fight between the Congress, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other players, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Mr. Sibin said that according to the voter list released on May 14, there are 1,12,86,726 male voters, 1,01,74,240 female voters, and 773 transgender voters.

“As many as 5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 years age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time, and 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years. The total number of divyang (disabled) voters is 1,58,718,” the CEO said.

Totally, 24,451 polling stations will be set up, with 16,517 polling stations in villages and 7,934 in cities.