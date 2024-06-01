Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh to vote in last phase of Lok Sabha elections

After weeks of intense campaigning, all the 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, the lone seat in Union Territory – Chandigarh, and four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will vote in a single phase on Saturday.

In the high-stakes battle for Punjab, the State is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power with a thumping majority in the State in 2022, its key challenger, the Congress, besides Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are major parties in the fray. Independent candidates with allegiance to radical beliefs in constituencies like Faridkot (Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa) and Khadoor Sahib (Amritpal Singh) are posing a serious fight to their opponents.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections in the States and the UT. In Punjab, as many as 5,000 polling stations have been identified as critical-vulnerable polling stations.

“All the necessary security arrangements have been made and a total of 81,079 personnel including Central Armed Police Forces, Punjab Police, and Home Guard Jawans from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been deployed effectively in all the districts of Punjab to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

He said as many as 24,451 polling stations have been established at 14,551 polling station locations across the State of which 5,000 have been identified as critical-vulnerable, he said. There are 328 candidates are in the fray for 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

In Himachal Pradesh, the stakes for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the state twice – in 2014 and 2019 - are high as the elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress party, which is in power in Himachal Pradesh. Simultaneous byelections for six assembly seats in the hill State would also take place on June 1. Himachal Pradesh saw political turbulence, a few months ago with six of Congress MLAs turning rebels. These byelections were necessitated following the disqualification of the Congress MLAs from the State Legislative Assembly for defying a party whip in February this year.

In Himachal Pradesh, out of a total of 7,992 polling stations, which also includes two auxiliary polling stations, 369 have been placed in the critical category, according to the State Election Department.

It said the highest number of critical polling stations numbering 118 are in district Kangra followed by 58 in Sirmour while there are 51 such critical polling stations in Una.

In Union Territory Chandigarh, there appears to be a direct battle between BJP and the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joint candidate fielded by Congress for the parliamentary election. The stakes for the BJP are high as it is fighting to retain the seat, even as the Congress’s Manish Tewari is giving a spirited fight to the incumbent to wrest the seat.

