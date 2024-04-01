Punjab, Haryana Police review preparations for Lok Sabha election

April 01, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

With security beefed up in States ahead of the parliamentary polls, the Punjab Police on April 1 carried out flag marches at sensitive areas, and Haryana Police reviewed its preparations.

The Punjab Police, along with teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), carried out flag marches at vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the State. Teams had conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts, with the aim to boost the confidence of the general public, and preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, Punjab Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

Check-points (nakas), including 57 permanent check-points, 149 temporary check-points, and 11 hi-tech check-points with sophisticated gadgets, have been planned at all the 217 entry/exit points in the State, with excise officers mandated to be a part of the inter-State check-points.

Mr. Shukla said 25 companies of the CAPF had been deployed in vulnerable districts to monitor sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas. Amidst an ongoing special campaign against proclaimed offenders after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Punjab Police have successfully arrested 416 absconders.

The election to 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

Separately, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur convened a video conference with senior police officers across the State to review preparations for the upcoming the General Election. Mr. Kapur directed district Superintendents of Police to conduct thorough audits of their respective police forces. This is crucial as additional manpower will be required on the day before, and the day of the elections. The meeting also addressed the importance of installing high-quality CCTV cameras at check-points established on the inter-State borders, according to an official statement.

The election to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

