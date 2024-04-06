Puducherry geared up to begin commissioning poll infrastructure

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Elections Department will begin commissioning polling infrastructure comprising Electronic Voting Machines and ballot units in 967 polling stations across the four regions in the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on April 11 and 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, said as there are 26 candidates in the fray, two ballot units each with provision for 16 candidates, including NOTA, would be linked to the EVMs in all polling stations to cater to the electorate of 10,23,699 lakh voters.

With the first level supplementary randomisation completed on April 2 in Puducherry and Karaikal under the watch of representatives of political parties and candidates/agents, a second round is scheduled for April 8 which will also be supervised by the General Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EVMs and VVPATs pertaining to Mahe and Yanam regions will be transported from Puducherry to the respective regions on April 9.

The commissioning of EVMs/preparation of ballot units will be done on April 11 and 12 in all the four regions.

A team of 60 service engineers from by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bengaluru will be deployed for commissioning of EVMs (46 for Puducherry Region; 10 for Karaikal Region; 2 each for Mahe and Yanam region).

ADVERTISEMENT

The distribution of Voter Information Slip (VIS) to all the voters through the Booth Level Officers will commence on April 8 and conclude on 13.

One of the unique initiatives, perhaps a pioneering effort in the country, is the drive for a carbon-neutral election in Puducherry through advocacy of biodegradable election-related materials to the extent possible, the CEO said.

A key ingredient of the green campaign is the walk-to-vote call that encourages electors to avoid vehicles while visiting a polling site that is usually within a 500 m to 700 m radius of residence. Based on established emission factor estimates, about 120 tonnes of carbon emission can be eliminated if voters avoid using a two-wheeler or car for a one-kilometre trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carbon-neutrality is the beginning of a journey towards the ideal of a net zero and pollution-free election in the future”, Mr. Jawahar said.

Mr. Jawahar said 30 model polling stations, that will have additional facilities such as a creche for mothers bringing along children, have been planned.

In another standout initiative, all 31 polling stations of Mahe Assembly segment are women polling personnel, who were also engaged in collecting postal ballot votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the home voting for select categories of voters set to end on Saturday, 2,106 electors of the 2,931 electors—those above 85 years of age/PwDs with 40% benchmark disability---had polled votes.

The Elections Department has produced a digital e-atlas that mapped out polling stations with turnout less than 77 % in the 2019 Lok Sabha (turnout of 81%) and 2021 Assembly elections (82% torunout). More intensive and targeted SVEEP campaigns are being rolled out for voters in the catchments of identified polling stations. Volunteers are being engages on pre poll day and poll day to motivate the voters by visiting households.

Flying squads and static surveillance teams had so far seized Rs. 12 lakh worth liquor and narcotics. The Elections Department has been sanctioned 10 companies of Central Armed Police Force for deployment in the 232 vulnerable and critical polling stations across the UT.

The CEO expressed concern over the low usage of channels such as the c-VIGIL apps where the public can anonymously report incidents of model code violations or voter inducement with cash or gifts. Of the just16 complaints received and resolved within 100 minutes, nine were found to be without basis and action initiated in the rest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.