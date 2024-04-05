Public holiday on April 19; shops, commercial establishments told to grant holiday with pay

April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on April 19, in view of the general elections scheduled in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and the bypoll for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 19 has been declared a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

In view of the public holiday for the elections on April 19, the Tamil Nadu’s Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has requested all shops and commercial establishments, including industrial establishments and IT companies to grant holiday with pay for April 19.

“Appropriate action would be initiated against establishments that fail to grant holiday for the elections on April 19. Control rooms have been established by the Labour Deparment in the State and district-level,” an official release said.

Complaints, if any, could be made to: D. Vimalanathan, Joint Commissioner of Labour, State-level coordinator (9445398801, 044-24335107) or to Assistant Commissioners of Labour (Enforcement) M. Venkatachalapathy, (7010275131, 044-24330354), Subhash Chandran (8220613777, 044-24322749) and Sivakumar (9043555123, 044-24322750).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.