Proposal to develop Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram twin-cities diverted people’s attention on development: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Purandeswari

April 06, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

“BJP-TDP-JSP alliance will expose ₹300 crore scandal of levelling Jagananna colony sites if it comes to power,” says Ms. Puradeswari.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha contestant D. Purandeswari addressing party cadres of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, in Rajamahendravaram city, on April 5. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Andhra Pradesh BJP State President and Rajamehndravaram Lok Sab contestant D. Purandeswari on April 6 lamented that YSRCP sitting MP Margani Bharat has diverted peoples’ attention on development by proposing developing Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities as twin cities.

On April 6, Ms. Purandeswari and Andhra Pradesh BJP elections in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh inaugurated the BJP Parliamentary constituency office in Rajamahendravaram city. 

Speaking to newsmen at the party office, Rajamahendravaram, Ms. Puradendeswari has alleged; “MP Mr. Bharat has promised to develop Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities as twin cities over the past few years. At the fag end of their tenure, the ruling YSRCP has failed even to promote tourism in the Rajamahendravaram city”.

“The YSRCP has cheated the beneficiaries of Pedalandariki illu scheme, for which house sites have been allotted in the wetlands. In the Jagananna colonies, the BJP-JSP-TDP alliance will expose ₹300 crore scandal of ‘levelling the Jagananna colony sites in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency”. 

Ms. Purandeswari has assured to be accessible to the locals in Rajamahendravaram city. “I am committed to develop Rajamahendravaram city and strive to find solutions to the existing problems in the Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency”, said Ms. Purandeswari. 

On atrocities against Dalits in Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Puradeswari has claimed that the BJP has developed ‘Panchteerth’ circuit, through which five places associated with the life of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar have been developed. 

“In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been conducting meetings by allowing MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar to sit next to him. MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar is facing charges of delivering the dead body of a Dalit youth In Kakinada city”, said Ms. Puradeswari.

