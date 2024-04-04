Progressive forums of Hassan appeal to voters to defeat JD(S)-BJP alliance

April 04, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Shivamogga

A forum of progressive organisations has appealed to the people to defeat JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

The representatives of Hassan district unit of the Centre for Indian Trade Union, pro-Dalit organisations, CPM, and CPI held a joint press conference in Hassan on Wednesday in this regard.

CITU district president Dharmesh said the BJP rule at the Centre had not fulfilled promises made in the last 10 years. The rate of unemployment had increased, corruption had been rampant, and the price of essential commodities had gone up. “The BJP has been diverting people’s attention from core issues by fueling Hindutva and spreading communal hatred. The party has no regard for the basic principles of Indian Constitution,” he alleged.

Further, he said that the forum, which included representatives of pro-Dalit, pro-student organisations would conduct a campaign in Hassan with the title ‘Defeat JD(S)-BJP, Save Hassan.’

Senior journalist R.P. Venkateshamurthy, DSS leader H.K. Sandesh, CPI leader M.C. Dongre and others were present at the press conference.

