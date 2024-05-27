ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka hits out at PM for abandoning Himachal Pradesh in crises

Published - May 27, 2024 05:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress leader says the party will focus on ‘double service’ on forming government

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTIA

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 27 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abandoning the people of Himachal Pradesh in their hour of need when disaster struck the State following heavy rains in 2023, despite his claims of considering Himachal Pradesh “to be his home”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing public meetings in Chamba and Shahpur in the Kangra parliamentary constituency, where former Union Minister Anand Sharma is in the fray, Ms. Vadra said the PM had not visited Himachal Pradesh during its time of disaster, and also failed to provide any financial aid to the affected people.

Also read | In Himachal Pradesh, BJP has a daunting task at hand as Assembly bypolls go along with Lok Sabha polls

She said the Congress party never compromised on public interest, and blamed the BJP-led Union government’s policies for rising inflation and unemployment, citing the Agniveer scheme as a prime example. She said that under the Agniveer scheme, youth are left jobless after four years, received no pension, and lacked financial support and status if martyred. The Congress would repeal the Agniveer scheme after coming to power, Ms. Vadra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that after the formation of the Congress government at the Centre, women would be given ₹8,500 per month, 30 lakh vacant posts in the government would be filled, 50% reservation would be given to women, and farmers would have a legal guarantee for minimum support prices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Urging voters to elect the Congress, Ms. Vadra said that while the BJP talked about a “double engine” government, the Congress would focus on “double service”.

She said the current Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working tirelessly and honestly to serve the people despite numerous challenges, and that all guarantees were being fulfilled. She said that with clear intentions, any government could achieve good results, and the Congress government had demonstrated this. The old pension scheme had been restored, and the announcement to give financial assistance of ₹1,500 as pension to women had been made, Ms. Vadra said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US