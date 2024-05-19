Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads a road show in Amethi as campaign draws to a close

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, the last day of campaigning in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, led a road show in Amethi, with the grand old party claiming that the people of the country were ready for “big changes”, and that the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli were ready to “break all records” in victory for the party.

“Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Ji led a massive road show in Amethi. The people of the country are ready for big changes and the people of Amethi-Rae Bareli are ready to break all records of victory. The India [INDIA] alliance is going to form the government with a huge majority. Congress is coming,” U.P. Congress chief Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhi family, posted on social media platform X.

Mr. Sharma is the Congress’ candidate from Amethi. He is contesting against BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Ms. Vadra’s brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost in Amethi in 2019 to Ms. Irani by about 55,000 votes, is in the fray against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP in Rae Bareli.

Ms. Vadra, who has been campaigning vigorously in Rae Bareli and Amethi for two weeks, held hundreds of smaller meetings with the public, including emotional interactions with many people who were associates of her grandmother, the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her father, the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi. On the last day of campaigning, Ms. Vadra reached the residence of old Congress worker Kamalakar Verma in the Rasulpur Gunda locality and enquired after his well-being.

On May 17, addressing a gathering, Ms. Vadra accused the BJP of neglecting every section of the population. “For the last 10 years, the common man, the poor, and the farmers of this country have been oppressed. The farmers of this country were crying out to hear their voices. The labourers were crying out for relief. The women were crying out that they were being tortured, give us security. The people were crying out to be heard, but in Narendra Modi’s government, no one listened to you (the people),” Ms. Vadra said.

The Congress leader focused on localised outreach in her campaign.