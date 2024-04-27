GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Maharashtra's Udgir town on April 27

The rally has been organised in Udgir town and it will start at around 3 pm

April 27, 2024 05:31 am | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Latur

PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a campaign rally in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge.

The rally has been organised in Udgir town and it will start at around 3 pm, said a release from the Latur district Congress on Thursday.

Preparations for the event are underway, it said.

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Latur is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on May 7 in the third phase of elections.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.