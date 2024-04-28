ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi to address election rally in Sedam today

April 28, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 07:58 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil has said that All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the rally. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a campaign rally in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that Ms. Gandhi will arrive at Sedam at 2.30 p.m.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the rally. Arrangements have been made for nearly 30,000 people expected to attend the rally, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress is buoyed over the huge response and the turnout of people in large numbers at public meetings and rallies addressed by party leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are getting tremendous response from the people, particularly women, during meetings and door-to-door campaigns. People have expressed happiness over the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress-led government in the State,” Dr. Patil said.

People of the district regret voting for BJP MP Umesh Jadhav during the last Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Jadhav has failed to ensure development works in the constituency. The voters in the constituency have realised the mistake they made by defeating Mr. Kharge in the last elections. Dr. Patil exuded the confidence of the Congress winning more seats in the State this time.

Responding to allegations made by Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba that the ₹2 crore unaccounted for money seized by Income Tax officials in Kalaburagi on Saturday belongs to Congress leader Eshwar Khandre, Dr. Patil asked Mr. Khuba to lodge a complaint against Mr. Khandre, if he has substantial evidence to prove that the money belongs to the Congress Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US