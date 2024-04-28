Priyanka Gandhi to address election rally in Sedam today

April 28, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 07:58 am IST - KALABURAGI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a campaign rally in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that Ms. Gandhi will arrive at Sedam at 2.30 p.m.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the rally. Arrangements have been made for nearly 30,000 people expected to attend the rally, he added.

The Congress is buoyed over the huge response and the turnout of people in large numbers at public meetings and rallies addressed by party leaders.

“We are getting tremendous response from the people, particularly women, during meetings and door-to-door campaigns. People have expressed happiness over the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress-led government in the State,” Dr. Patil said.

People of the district regret voting for BJP MP Umesh Jadhav during the last Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Jadhav has failed to ensure development works in the constituency. The voters in the constituency have realised the mistake they made by defeating Mr. Kharge in the last elections. Dr. Patil exuded the confidence of the Congress winning more seats in the State this time.

Responding to allegations made by Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba that the ₹2 crore unaccounted for money seized by Income Tax officials in Kalaburagi on Saturday belongs to Congress leader Eshwar Khandre, Dr. Patil asked Mr. Khuba to lodge a complaint against Mr. Khandre, if he has substantial evidence to prove that the money belongs to the Congress Minister.

