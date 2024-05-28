ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi silent on abuse of women in States ruled by Congress allies: Anurag Thakur

Published - May 28, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Hamirpur

Anurag Thakur said, "Priyanka Gandhi, who created the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight' does not see the atrocities against the women of Sandeshkhali of Bengal"

PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a public meeting ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of being silent on the harassment of women in states ruled by her party and its allies.

During a series of election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Mr. Thakur said, "Priyanka Gandhi, who created the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight' does not see the atrocities against the women of Sandeshkhali of Bengal." The compulsions of her “vote bank politics” did not allow her to see the harassment of a woman MP in Delhi either.

The Minister was referring to the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home in the national capital.

She should change her slogan to 'I am a girl, but I cannot fight'," he said.

Mr. Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, alleged that Priyanka had come to Himachal to deceive people. Her party’s old promises are still unfulfilled.

"The irony of the Congress and its leaders is that even after 75 years of Independence, they think the public can be misled," he said.

