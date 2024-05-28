GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Priyanka Gandhi silent on abuse of women in States ruled by Congress allies: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said, "Priyanka Gandhi, who created the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight' does not see the atrocities against the women of Sandeshkhali of Bengal"

Published - May 28, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Hamirpur

PTI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a public meeting ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on May 27, 2024.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a public meeting ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of being silent on the harassment of women in states ruled by her party and its allies.

During a series of election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Mr. Thakur said, "Priyanka Gandhi, who created the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight' does not see the atrocities against the women of Sandeshkhali of Bengal." The compulsions of her “vote bank politics” did not allow her to see the harassment of a woman MP in Delhi either.

The Minister was referring to the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home in the national capital.

She should change her slogan to 'I am a girl, but I cannot fight'," he said.

Mr. Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, alleged that Priyanka had come to Himachal to deceive people. Her party’s old promises are still unfulfilled.

"The irony of the Congress and its leaders is that even after 75 years of Independence, they think the public can be misled," he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.