Using such words which no Prime Minister in the country ever uttered, Priyanka’s jibe at PM Modi 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday addressing a joint rally in Gorakhpur targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking the country backward in all parameters of development, adding leaders of the saffron party are inciting hatred in the society.

Ms. Vadra attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks in Bihar to target the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, and claimed that no Prime Minister has ever used such words for Opposition leaders in the history of the country.

“Today you heard Modiji’s speech, he has given speeches in Bihar and has used such words which no Prime Minister in the country has used. Was it not Modiji’s responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post. They talk about the Constitution, but have no respect for it. Their candidates say they will change the Constitution. Today, the women, the poor and the laborers of the country are all troubled by them,” the Congress leader said, addressing the rally in support of the SP candidate from Gorakhpur Kajal Nishad.

Earlier in the day, addressing rallies in Bihar, the PM asserted foil opposition “plans” to rob Scheduled Caste (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) of their quota and divert these to a particular section. “They [the Opposition] may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank,” Mr. Modi claimed.

Mr. Yadav, the SP chief alleged that the BJP government uses bulldozer to scare common people and wondered why not the same used against those involved in paper leak. “This government is the one that brings bulldozers to scare people. If any bulldozer has been used on anyone who leaked an exam, then tell me? This government leaked the papers. I tell you youngsters that the government has wasted one-third of your life, youths of Purvanchal are worst sufferer of it,” the SP leader said.

Pushing the cause of caste based Census the SP leader added the census could alone ensure the development of every section in society. “Without knowing the actual count of various caste groups, their development is incomplete. For designing policies, it is needed to know the population of every caste group. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not possible without caste Census,” he added.

Mr. Yadav further claimed that this time the people of the country will make sure that the BJP struggles to cross even 140 seats. “This time the people of the country will make them crave for even 140 seats; the anger is increasing day by day. In the seventh phase, the anger of the people will reach zenith,” he added.

Later in the evening Ms. Vadra held a road show in Varanasi, along with the SP Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav, in support of the Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is facing off against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

