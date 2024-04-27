Priyanka Gandhi calls Modi a ‘liar’ in Gujarat

April 27, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

In her first public meeting in Gujarat, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “liar” and likening him to “gyani uncles” at a wedding ceremony who incessantly complains and advises about everything.

“I have seen many Prime Ministers including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was in the Opposition but was very cultured but none except the current one ever lied about everything so blatantly,” she said addressing a rally under Valsad Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

“I can say with confidence that he is the first Prime Minister of the country who lies to the public,” she said, adding that the Prime Minister has become like those “gyani uncles” who are found in a marriage where they complain about everything and has opinion or advice about everything.

She said that all the rhetoric of the Prime Minister about “wealth redistribution” and “inheritance tax” and blatantly attacking the Congress party are all his illogical assumptions to mislead the people of the country.

“Now, if this gyani uncle says there is a political party that will bring an X-ray machine into your house, scan all your savings, mangalsutras and gold, which will be taken and the wealth redistributed, you would say he has lost it,” the Congress leader said.

She asked why Mr. Modi was indulging in rhetoric and propaganda instead of talking about inflation or price rise, unemployment and poverty.

She charged the BJP and Prime Minister with weakening the country and trying to change the constitution.

“On the one hand, BJP leaders openly talk about changing the constitution and on the other, Prime Minister Modi is weakening the democracy. He is attacking the Opposition daily. He froze Congress’ bank accounts. Two Chief Ministers are in jail, my brother (Rahul Gandhi) was also almost kicked out of Parliament. 150 members were suspended in the Winter session recently,” she said, asking is this how a democracy works.

She campaigned in the Scheduled Tribes reserved Valsad seat where the Congress has fielded its sitting legislator Anant Patel against the BJP’s Dhaval Patel, who is fighting polls for the first time.

