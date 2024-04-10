Printers see role fade as social media take over poll scene

April 10, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The ink appears to be fading slowly for the printing industry that once launched a thousand faces during sweaty election campaigns, with social media and new modes of campaigns surging through.

The printing industry has seen it coming for some time now. Ever since COVID-19, demand for printed materials as means of mass communication had been slackening, said P.M. Hassainar, State secretary of the Kerala Printers’ Association, and others in the industry.

The lockdown period saw a downturn in demand for printed materials as a huge number of social media platforms took over.

Combined with the larger reliance on social media, new norms for use of printed materials during election campaigns and the cost of getting people to stick posters or erect billboards had added to the decreased demand, Mr. Hassainar added.

Printers’ Association Ernakulam district president Binu Paul said that another issue faced by the printers in Kerala was that work orders were being placed with printers in neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu. The local printing industry is unanimous in their verdict that Kerala industry offers the best services, on a par with what is available in other parts of the country. However, there are still orders that flow out of the State, resulting in revenue loss for the State government as well.

Kerala printers are equipped with the latest technology and offer the best rates available in the market. But there has been a proliferation of players in the field bringing down the margin on works. The GST burden too has made printed materials more costly and less attractive to the candidates.

Mr. Paul felt that the print industry’s role in the election campaign could be down by about half of what it used to be previously. A shortage of hands to distribute printed election materials or to stick posters also affected the demand.

Mr. Paul also pointed out that there were around 4,000 players in the print market, several small units were closing down. But the industry in Kerala is hopeful that it is in a position to woo back its traditional customers with the latest technology and expertise available here.