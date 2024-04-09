ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | PM Modi takes out roadshow in Chennai

April 09, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Chennai

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for the BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai on April 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 took out a roadshow in Chennai’s T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Standing atop a decorated car, the Prime Minister waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road and he also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.

