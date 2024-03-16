Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Lok Sabha campaign in Karnataka on home turf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

March 16, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prime Minister accuses Congress of turning Karnataka into an ATM that supplies people’s hard-earned money for the maintenance of the party and ‘a family’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Karnataka from Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge. Addressing a gathering at N.V. College Ground in Kalaburagi on March 16, on the same day that the schedule of Lok Sabha elections was announced, the Prime Minister trained his guns on the Congress-led government in Karnataka. He said, “The law and order in the State is out of order. Anti-social thoughts are openly protected. Fear is being created in people’s minds. People are suffering, and Congress is busy in looting. Soot can go away from coal, but corruption cannot go away from Congress.” ALSO READ General Election 2024: full schedule

Alleging widespread corruption in Karnataka, he said, “Bad governance, disorder and anarchy start spreading in all directions when the entire capital of the entire State is being used for filling the belly, pockets and treasury of a few people. Congress had promised free electricity, but people got power cut and darkness. Farmers are asking how their pump sets in the field would operate when there is no power supply.”

The Prime Minister accused the Congress government of deceiving 55 lakh PM-Kisan beneficiaries in Karnataka by cutting the State Government’s contribution.

“PM-Kisan scheme is a boon for farmers. The previous BJP government in Karnataka had added ₹4,000 to the amount paid by the Union Government to each farmer. However, the Congress stopped the provision of paying this ₹4000. Congress is cutting scholarships for youths. It is Congress that is committing the sin of killing the youths’ rights. The condition of Congress’ loot is such that its government doesn’t have money even for small development projects. Legislators are told that the government doesn’t have money. Congress knows that it cannot form a government again. That is why its only agenda is to loot as much as possible,” he said calling upon the people to send maximum BJP candidates to the Lok Sabha.

In a bid to impress Lingayats and the followers of 12th-century philosopher-reformer Basavanna, Mr. Modi said that he would always speak and uphold the views that Jagadguru Basaveshwara had propagated.

“Inspired by the Anubhava Mantapa [the first spiritual parliament established by 12th century philosopher-reformers where socio-cultural issues were discussed], we had named the G20 Summit venue as Bharat Mandapa. Because of this, Karnataka’s contribution got recognition at the world level. When we say that India is the mother of democracy, the whole world accepts it. However, Congress develops stomach pain when it hears the statement. These people insult our country, our democracy and our great traditions around the world. These people make fun of Bhagvan Basaveshwara,” he said.

Briefly touching upon his government’s contribution to Karnataka, Mr. Modi said that 80 lakh people received free treatment under its Ayushman health insurance scheme, 75 lakh families in rural areas received tap water [under Jal Jeevan Mission], 40 lakh families got cooking LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana, and 8 lakh homeless families got shelter under PM Awas Yojana.

Specifically pointing to Kalaburagi, Mr. Modi said that his government recently flagged off two trains between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, including a Vande Bharat Express.

“The Mega Textile Park planned for Kalaburagi is going to bring many opportunities to youth and small entrepreneurs. We want to make Karnataka a hub of agriculture and industry. It is not just a promise, but Modi’s guarantee,” Mr. Modi said seeking a guarantee from the people of Karnataka to ensure BJP’s victory in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Among those present at the political rally were former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, party candidates Umesh Jadhav, Bhagwanth Khuba, Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai, and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok.

