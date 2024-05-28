A well-laid concrete road, an eyecare centre, an under-construction stadium, a skill training centre, 5G internet and streetlights give Pahadpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district an urban feel. Once a non-descript village, it is the home of the in-laws of President Droupadi Murmu.

In contrast, Surath Nagar, a village 30km away, does not have a 300-metre all-weather road from the village to the National Highway. The pathway, say locals, symbolises how the tribal community is torn between the pride of seeing Ms. Murmu as the President and a struggle to benefit from development.

President Murmu has been one of the most talked about poll themes in her home district of Mayurbhanj which is going to the polls on June 1. While the BJP leaders never conclude their speeches without mentioning Ms. Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik calls her his sister.

Naba Charan Majhi, a close associate of Ms. Murmu, has been fielded by the BJP from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha, while State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi is the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate. They are being challenged by Anjali Murmu, daughter of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha patriarch Shibu Soren.

In 2022, the BJP-led government went all out in the election of Ms. Murmu as the President. The party positioned itself as a champion of tribal rights and the move was expected to benefit the party in the closely contested elections in Odisha this year. However, the euphoria had long been replaced by a chorus for practical needs.

“Although the government swiftly electrified Uparbeda, Ms. Murmu’s village, within hours of her nomination in 2022, the broader approach to development in this tribal heartland remains uneven. While Ms. Murmu’s in-law’s village may have an urban look, the tribal population in this forested district continues to lag in most development indices,” said Paresh Chandra Soren, a resident of Nischintpur under Kusumi block of Mayurbhanj.

In Surath Nagar, Sibnath Sirka, 70, said he has spent two decades pursuing government officials to lay a concrete road connecting his village to the highway. In Pahadpur, Muniram Murmu, a construction worker, said he faces challenges in getting access to basic livelihood needs. “The President belongs to our own clan. No doubt our village has improved. But our agricultural lands remain unirrigated,” he said. Local Sarpanch Rukmuni Murmu said he has struggled to allocate funds for a motorable road from the Pahadpur to the panchayat headquarters in Talakpokhari, 7km away. The list is long.

In 2019, Mayurbhanj sent six BJP MLAs to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, over 25% of the party’s strength. While people take pride in Ms. Murmu being the President, voters are scrutinising the performance of BJP MLAs. They said they would vote for candidates who would get their work done.

“President Murmu is definitely a major poll plank as this is the first election being held after her ascension to the top post. But individual candidates are being judged,” said Rabindra Patnaik, a Rairangpur resident.

The Mayurbhanj seat is currently being held by Bisheswar Tudu of the BJP, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. Although the BJP holds the parliamentary seat and six assembly constituencies, the BJD dominates the three-tier panchayati raj system, including the zilla parishad and urban local bodies, which it won in 2022.

The BJD had faced significant setbacks in 2017 and 2019, losing to the BJP in both rural and general elections respectively. However, the party has since made a course correction to strengthen its position in the tribal-dominated district. At present, the BJD controls 53 out of the 56 zilla parishad seats, showcasing its formidable organisational strength in Mayurbhanj. But it is grappling with anti-incumbency after being in power for 25 years. The BJP hopes to gain significant traction from public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whatever be the political equation, tribals in Mayurbhanj have become more assertive. As Bhagaban Hembram, a voter, put it, “Leaders always talk about the subsidised rice being provided to the tribal communities. We are not destined to live our lives merely consuming free rice. We aspire to be able to afford rice priced at Rs. 100 per kilogram. When that becomes a reality, it will signify true development and empowerment for the tribals.”

