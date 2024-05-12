Prevent 1987-style rigging in Srinagar, stop arresting voters: Mehbooba Mufti writes to ECI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on May 12 sought intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent “1987-style rigging and intimidation of voters and PDP supporters”. National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also alleged his supporters were being rounded up in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat a day ahead of polling.

“The State administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the PDP. I am deeply troubled by reports of security agencies conducting raids and harassing PDP workers in Pulwama and Shopian districts. Numerous party members, sympathizers, and activists have been arbitrarily detained without justification, apparently as punishment for their efforts to organize public rallies and encourage voter turnout,” Ms. Mufti said, in the letter addressed to the ECI.

She said it was imperative that both election authorities and State officials promote political participation and ensure a fair electoral process. “However, recent actions, such as the delay in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, have raised serious concerns about the Commission’s impartiality and emboldened those who seek to manipulate the electoral outcome through coercion and intimidation,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said the situation has escalated to a point where the security establishment is “instilling a climate of fear in areas slated for elections on May 13”. “This appears to be a direct result of public threats made by J&K Apni Party, which has openly called for the arrest of PDP supporters. It is distressing to witness history repeating itself, reminiscent of the 1987 rigged elections that caused immense suffering and political disillusionment in the region,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti’s letter to the ECI came in the wake of a series of tweets by PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, alleging crackdown on his supporters. “Rigging, arresting, and raiding our workers, alongside enforcing boycotts in PDP areas, blatantly contradicts national interests and fuels serious trust deficit. Those officials responsible for such actions are betraying Indian interests and extinguishing the hopes of Kashmir youth. Denying us a free and fair election is a grim echo of 1987, a threat to democracy itself,” Mr. Parra said, in a post on X. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the post.

PDP candidate Parra has sought an action against a senior IPS police, accusing him of plotting to minimize voter turnout. “In the past, Kashmir has experienced boycotts at the behest of separatists. Today, we’re witnessing a similar scenario, with an IPS officer of ADGP rank, Mr. Vijay Kumar, allegedly directing officials to minimize voter turnout by detaining, harassing our workers. Such actions serve the interests of anti-national elements, not India. We’re reaching out to the ECI to urgently address and relocate the official from his sensitive position,” Mr. Parra said.

Meanwhile, J&K Apni Party general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir said the police have arrested a large number of the party workers in various areas in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, and Shopian. “These arrests seemingly have been made at the behest of parties like NC and PDP, who are cronies of the powers in New Delhi,” Mr. Mir said, in a statement.

He threatened to boycott the elections if “the democratic process is not free and fair”. “The arrest of party workers mere hours before the polls suggests a blatant attempt to manipulate and rig the elections. We will not tolerate this injustice, and go to boycott the polls,” Mr. Mir said.

