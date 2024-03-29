Stop media rhetoric, fulfil tax obligations, BJP tells Congress 

March 29, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on Friday said the Congress’s accusations that the Modi government was indulging in “tax terrorism” – after that party received multiple notices from the Income Tax department – “reveals its frustration”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters, party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said the Congress had “failed to follow the correct procedures for filing taxes or making appeals.”

Mr. Islam said authorities, ranging from the Commissioner of Income Tax to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and even the Delhi High Court, “have upheld the actions of the Income Tax Department while dismissing the Congress’ arguments”. “Instead of engaging in media rhetoric, the Congress should adhere to legal processes and fulfil its tax obligations,” Mr. Islam said.

The Congress often invoked “threats to democracy” when faced with allegations of fraud, the BJP said.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken had held a presser earlier accusing the BJP-led government of “unleashing tax terrorism” after the I-T department made fresh demands amounting to ₹1,823 crore from the party.

Mr. Islam added that it was mandatory for any registered political party to file returns every year under the Income Tax Act section 13(A). “However, the Congress has violated that condition and also misrepresented the income,” he said.

He also pointed out that the I-T department had found unaccounted cash transactions and unfiled tax returns by the Congress as well as unreported income, during its investigation based on seized documents. Consequently, the Income Tax Department issued recovery notices to the Congress, he said.

‘Party ignored notices’

The Congress had at first “ignored” notices from the I-T department, Mr. Islam said, and later appealed to the Commissioner of Income Tax, but its arguments had been rejected. Subsequently, the party had approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), where the Congress did not get relief. It then took the matter to the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2024, where too the Congress’s petition against recovery proceedings was dismissed.

Mr. Islam mentioned that during the investigation, the I-T Department found that the Congress had violated the law in many financial years. “The Congress again approached the Delhi High Court to quash the reassessment proceedings under Section 153C for all seven years from 2014 to 2021, which was rejected by the HC. “The High Court in its decision admitted that the department had sufficient and solid evidence for further investigation under the I-T Act. The High Court found that income worth hundreds of crores of rupees has been hidden,” he said.

