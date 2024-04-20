Presence of BRS in Parliament is imperative, says B. Vinod Kumar

April 20, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The presence of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which brought separate Telangana, in Parliament, is imperative to espouse the cause of people of Telangana, said BRS candidate from Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency and former MP B. Vinod Kumar.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers in Karimnagar on Saturday, he alleged that the BJP-led Central government has miserably failed to fulfill the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act.

The BJP is giving tickets to those who got defeated in the Assembly elections, he charged.

He alleged that development has come to a standstill in the State ever since the Congress came to power in Telangana.

