ADVERTISEMENT

Presence of BRS in Parliament is imperative, says B. Vinod Kumar

April 20, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

B. Vinod Kumar. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The presence of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which brought separate Telangana, in Parliament, is imperative to espouse the cause of people of Telangana, said BRS candidate from Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency and former MP B. Vinod Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers in Karimnagar on Saturday, he alleged that the BJP-led Central government has miserably failed to fulfill the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act.

The BJP is giving tickets to those who got defeated in the Assembly elections, he charged.

He alleged that development has come to a standstill in the State ever since the Congress came to power in Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US