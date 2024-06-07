ADVERTISEMENT

Premallatha Vijayakant seeks recount in Virudhunagar constituency

Published - June 07, 2024 05:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Premallatha Vijayakant | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Thursday sought recounting of votes polled in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency wherein her son and the party’s candidate, Vijayaprabhakaran, lost to B. Manickam Tagore of the Congress by a slim margin of 4,379 votes. 

Addressing reporters here, she said that while the victory margin of the other 38 candidates had been in lakhs, her son lost by a percentage difference of just 0.4%. She alleged foul play, and said that poll officials were pressured.  “We request the Election Commission (EC) for a recount. The recounting should be done under the supervision of a retired judge. Whatever the result is, we will accept. A party which has been there for many years should have allowed a young boy to win. If they had allowed it, I would have saluted them,” Ms. Premallatha said.

On the defeat in other constituencies, Ms. Premallatha said that the party accepted the verdict of the people. “We have faced many elections. We will continue in the alliance and march towards victory in the coming years,” she added.

Asked whether the party would move the High Court seeking recount, Ms. Premallatha said there was no problem in approaching courts, but the verdict would only come after many years. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Tagore dismissed the allegations made by Ms. Premallatha. “She needs to accept the defeat,” he added.

