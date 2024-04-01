Premallatha Vijayakant accuses State and Central governments of increasing burden on common man

April 01, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Both the State and Central government have increased the burden of the common people, said Premallatha Vijayakant, general secretary, DMDK, in Tiruchi on Monday.

Campaigning in support of the AIADMK candidate for Tiruchi constituency, P. Karuppaiah, she said the State government has hiked the electricity tariff and property tax, whereas the Centre has hike the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders , leaving a heavy burden on the ordinary people.

She alleged there was a rise in ganja consumption and crimes against women in the State. “There is no safety for the people of Tamil Nadu,” she claimed.

The ruling DMK would not hesitate to use any means to achieve victory, she alleged and urged voters to go early to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

The DMDK’s alliance with the AIADMK was strong. Just like the alliance forged by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the DMDK leader late Vijayakant in the past, the present alliance under ‘Premallatha and Palaniswami’ too would bring about a mega victory, she believed..

Ms. Premallatha claimed Mr. Karuppaiah was sure to win as he was the ‘son of the soil’ amongst the key contenders here.

If voted to power, the candidate would address long pending issues in Tiruchi including supply of potable drinking water, laying of service lanes along Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway and providing stoppage for express trains at Tiruverumbur.

