Lok Sabha Elections: Premachandran scores a swift hat-trick in Kollam

The Kollam Lok Sabha constituency threw no surprises once again as United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and veteran Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N.K. Premachandran scored a swift hat-trick while his majority stood at 1,50,302. There were hardly any tense moments since counting began and a celebratory mood engulfed the UDF camp after the first rounds of counting were completed.

Workers erupted into impromptu celebrations across all Assembly segments in the district by the time his lead crossed 50,000 and around 1 p.m. his majority hit the one lakh mark. He polled a total of 4,43,628 votes leaving LDF’s M. Mukesh with 2,93,326 votes while NDA candidate G. Krishnakumar trailed behind in the third position with 1,63,210 votes. He had cruised ahead within the first couple of hours, maintaining a clear and consistent majority till the end.

‘Polling percentage dips’

Mr. Premachandran achieved this thumping victory despite the dip in polling percentage which was expected to make a dent in his majority. In 2019, the voter turnout in Kollam Lok Sabha constituency was 74.73% while it dropped to 68.15% in 2024. In 2019, he had secured a lead of nearly 1.5 lakh votes, defeating CPI(M) heavyweight and current Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. His vote share was 51.61%, a colossal leap from the 37,649 majority in 2014 against CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby. His electoral fate was equally crucial for RSP, as he has been the lone representative of the party in the Lok Sabha.

‘Smear campaign’

Speaking to the media Mr. Premachandran said that he would continue to work with 100% commitment. “It’s a splendid victory. The CPI(M) had unleashed a smear campaign against me from the very beginning. While we talked politics and portrayed the 2024 polls as a means to regain a secular and democratic India, they went for an out-and-out communal campaign in Kollam. But the voters ignored all that and gave me a solid majority of over 1 lakh,” he said.

He added that the CPI(M)‘s tactic to split minority votes and exploit communal sentiments had failed one more time. “They had tried the same strategy in 2019 too, but voters with true secular spirit elected me and I am immensely grateful for their love and trust,” he said.

