Praveen Khandya of BJP allegedly attacked by another faction of BJP in Chikkamagaluru

April 26, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Hassan

BJP leader Praveen Khandya and three of his supporters were allegedly attacked by another faction of the BJP at Ujini near Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk, during the elections on Friday.

Khandya suffered serious head injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital in Balehonnur. Mr. Khandya, in his statement to the media, alleged that a group of BJP workers, supporters of former minister D.N. Jeevaraj attacked him and his supporters.

Khandya said, as a leader of the BJP, he was visiting all the booths on the polling day, when the incident happened. “Jeevaraj is unhappy with my growth in politics. At his behest, his supporters attacked me with an iron rod”, he alleged.

He has filed a complaint with Balehonnur police.

