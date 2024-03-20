ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Ambedkar and his party to back Congress in Lok Sabha polls

March 20, 2024 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Mumbai

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has extended full support to the Congress in seven seats in Maharashtra. 

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar on March 19 extended his full support to the Congress in seven seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha election.

He claimed that the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party under Sharadchandra Pawar have been unresponsive to his party.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls | Prakash Ambedkar keeps MVA partners guessing on seat-sharing

Mr. Ambedkar, in a letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, requested the inclusion of seven constituencies from the quota allocated to the Indian National Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled a previous meeting with Mr. Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that due to time constraints, he was reaching out in writing. “VBA’s prime agenda remains the same - unseat the fascist, divisive, undemocratic Bharatiya Janta Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh government. With this thought, I have decided to lend the VBA’s full support to the Congress in seven seats in Maharashtra,” Mr. Ambedkar said. He also expressed disappointment at being excluded from MVA discussions despite the election schedule being announced. The Dalit leader cited the refusal of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) to engage with VBA representatives and expressed loss of faith in both parties.

Despite numerous meetings within the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, the seat-sharing agreement remains unspecified. The Lok Sabha election will span seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with results announced on June 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / politics / General Elections 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US