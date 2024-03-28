ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) files nomination papers in Hassan for Lok Sabha elections

March 28, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

He was not accompanied by any leader of the BJP, the party’s alliance partner

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) candidate for Hassan, submitted his nomination papers to Hassan DC C. Sathyabhama in Hassan on March 28, 2024. He was accompanied by MLAs H.D. Revanna, C.N. Balakrishna, A. Manju and H.P. Swaroop. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

JD(S) candidate for Hassan Prajwal Revanna submitted his nomination papers to the district electoral officer in Hassan on March 28. He is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha.

He was accompanied by his father and former minister H.D. Revanna, JD(S) MLAs A. Manju, C.N. Balakrishna and H.P. Swaroop. There was no leader of the BJP, the party’s alliance partner.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Prajwal Revanna took the blessings of his grandfather and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, visited Ranganatha Swamy temple at Mavinakere.

Prajwal Revanna is expected to submit another set of papers some other day when the party will organise a procession of his supporters.

