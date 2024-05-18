‘Prabhat Pheri’ in Bihar’s Gopalganj to spread voter awareness ahead of polls on May 25

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling in Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar to be held on May 25th, the district administration carried out a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ or morning procession in the city on May 18.

The purpose of the initiative was to spread awareness about the importance of voting and inculcate a sense of responsibility among voters.

Gopalganj DM Maqsood Alam said, “Polling in Gopalganj district will take place on May 25th in the 6th phase. In lieu of that, we have conducted the voters’ awareness programme. With Prabhat Pheri, we want to appeal to the voters of Gopalganj to step out of their homes on May 25, irrespective of all the problems and visit their designated booths to exercise their franchise.”

The ‘Prabhat Pheri’ saw active participation of school students and NCC cadets. Gopalganj Parliamentary constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 55.78% in the 2019 general elections.

