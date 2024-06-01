Power backup, Net arrangements for glitch-free counting in Assam, says Chief Electoral Officer

Installation of additional backup measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply are among special arrangements to be made for smooth counting of votes in parts of Assam, where communication links have been hit due to incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone ‘Remal' and the onset of monsoon, an official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel announced that comprehensive measures, including power backup and arrangements for feeding data to the official portal from alternative locations, will be in place to ensure glitch-free counting of votes and declaration of results for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. on June 4 in 152 halls across 52 centres in the State, he said.

"In West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, there are some issues due to the damage caused by heavy rainfall. Surface communication has been disrupted and internet connectivity is also not reliable," Mr. Goel added.

The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) has assured of restoring uninterrupted power supply to the counting centre in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao, he said.

His office has also arranged for additional generators and invertors for power backup, the CEO said.

With the leased internet line still not restored in Haflong, arrangements have been made to feed counting data for Dima Hasao onto the portal from Diphu, he added.

"BSNL has assured us of restoring the leased internet line, but we have our plan ready of feeding the details from Diphu," he said.

Dima Hasao falls under the Diphu Lok Sabha seat and the official declaration of results for the constituency will be made from Diphu.

In Barak Valley's Karimganj district, floodwaters were close to inundating the strong room and permission was taken from the Election Commission to move the EVMs and other materials to an upper floor of the building by following necessary protocols, the CEO said.

"The water level has receded now and we don't think it will be necessary to move the materials," he added.

Another problem in Karimganj could be the movement of election officials who need to bring the signed result copy to the CEO's office here for submission in person at the Election Commission's office by June 6, Mr. Goel said.

"For that, we have held discussions with neighbouring Meghalaya officials. We also made arrangements for our officials to walk through the landslide areas, if needed, to bring the papers on time," he added.

With a number of incumbent MLAs in the fray in the Lok Sabha election in the State, the CEO was asked whether re-election, required if the legislators win the Parliamentary elections, will be conducted in the newly-drawn Assembly segments.

"We have asked the EC about it. It is still not clear whether re-election will be as per new constituencies," Mr. Goel replied.

Delimitation of all constituencies in the State was done last year, with the ongoing Lok Sabha election being the first election after the exercise.

The CEO said security and counting personnel have been briefed of the arrangements through several training sessions for a smooth counting process.

Altogether 5,823 counting staff and 64 general observers are being engaged in the process, he added.

Mr. Goel said 1,28,299 postal ballots have been received till Thursday.

The State had registered an overall voter turnout of 81.56% with polling conducted in three phases.