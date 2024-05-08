GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Polling percentage in Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency exceeds 2019 figure

As much as 77.60% of the total voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday, according to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:02 am IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
First-time voters proudly displaying their identity cards at a polling station in Tilavalli of Haveri district during the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

First-time voters proudly displaying their identity cards at a polling station in Tilavalli of Haveri district during the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Haveri Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy has said that 77.60% of the total voters in the Lok Sabha Constituency exercised their franchise during polling held on Tuesday.

The constituency has a total of 17,92,774 voters, including 9,02,119 male, 8,99,572 female and 83 voters belonging to the third gender.

Of them, a total of 13,91,214 voters, including 7,13,613 male voters, 6,77,577 female and 24 of the third gender, cast their votes on Tuesday taking the polling percentage to 77.60.

BJP candidate and the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai posing with his family members after casting his vote in the Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

BJP candidate and the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai posing with his family members after casting his vote in the Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency comprises the eight Assembly segments of Haveri, Hirekerur, Hangal, Byadgi, Ranebennur, Shirahatti, Gadag and Ron. Of them, Hirekerur Assembly segment recorded the highest polling of 82.68%, while Shirahatti recorded the lowest of 72.19%.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Haveri recorded a polling percentage of 74.01 and it has now increased by 3.59% taking it to 77.60, Mr. Raghunandan Murthy has said.

Assembly-wise polling

As per official data, 1,66,031 voters (72.19%) in Shirahatti Assembly segment, 1,70,591 voters (74.30%) in Gadag, 1,74,948 voters (73.16%) in Ron, 1,77,799 voters (82.38%) in Hangal, 1,84,256 voters (77.29%) in Haveri, 1,74,346 voters (82.02%), 1,55,519 voters (82.63%) in Hirekerur and 1,87,724 voters (78.53%) in Ranebennur Assembly segments exercised their franchise.

Compared to the figure recorded in Gadag district, the polling percentage in the five Assembly segments of Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency is higher, Mr. Raghunandan Murthy has said.

