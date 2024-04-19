Polling peaceful in Dindigul but for some minor incidents

April 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:38 am IST - DINDIGUL

In Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, polling was peaceful except for some minor incidents. As of 5 p.m., 65.31 % of votes were polled, officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At about 6.30 a.m. there was confusion at a polling booth in Our Lady High School at Begampur, which falls under Dindigul Assembly segment.

All the polling agents except those belonging to the AIADMK had arrived at 5.30 a.m. and the polling officials started the procedure like breaking of EVM seals, etc., by 6 a.m. The AIADMK agents reached the booth at 6.30 a.m. and began arguing as to how the procedure took place in their absence. Police and election officials pacified them and the voting began at 7 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, due to an EVM fault at a polling booth in Ammapatti in Aathur Assembly segment, polling had to be delayed by two hours.

In the urban pockets of the constituency, voters began arriving by 7 a.m. wanting to exercise their franchise before the scorching noon sun. With educational institutions remaining closed, there was no traffic snarls on arterial roads much to the relief of voters.

Some companies had also given leave and utilising this Prem and Anita, a young couple, after casting their votes had made their way to a nearby restaurant to have breakfast. “We are expecting our first child and by voting we hope to give our child a country that is more secure and safe,” Mr. Prem said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another polling booth, a young woman, who is nearing her due date, sat on the verandah of the school, catching her breath after casting her vote. “No discomfort will stop me from voting for my party,” she said.

In many centres, apart from volunteers, there were people rushing to help those in need of a wheelchair or a helping hand to climb the steps. Karthik, a young man, at a polling booth in Begampur, seeing Christy, a physically challenged voter, walking tediously to the booth, took the wheelchair stationed at the voting centre and assisted her.

At some centres, elders had trouble locating their booths. At a polling centre in Arul Jyothi Vellalar Higher Secondary School at Ponnagram in Natham Assembly segment, there were five booths and as there was no information board kept at the entrance, voters were seen criss-crossing the school ground trying to locate their booths. A retired EB staff took it upon himself to direct the voters to their booths by checking their voter slips.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old woman with a spinal problem said that in most of the schools there are three to four booths on one corridor but there is just one ramp. So one has to walk some distance to use the ramp.

In Kannivadi and Srirampuram in Aathoor segment, the pace of polling picked up by noon. Most of the villagers after finishing their farm work and unmindful of the intense heat could be seen queuing up at the polling booths.

Protest staged

Seizing the polling day to put forth their demands, villagers from Seeragampatti in Natham Assembly segment staged a protest threatening to boycott polls. They were seeking basic amenities such as water, school and road facilities. The village has about 100 voters and they had threatened to boycott the poll earlier but had been pacified by the officials. Thus the sudden decision by the villagers on the polling day caught the officials off guard. After about three hours of talk, the villagers gave up the stir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, 40 Arunthathiyar from Ayakudi under Palani Assembly segment threatened to boycott polls if their basic needs were not met. They gave up the protest within half-an-hour after they were placated by officials.

In Kodaikanal

In Kodaikanal, from Thursday night all lodges were reportedly full. A tour operator said most of the tourists who came up on Thursday night were from various places in Tamil Nadu. “Long weekend vacation got the priiority over voting for these people,” he said.

For some others, their daily chores takes precedence. At Kamipillaichatram in Aathur segment, a 56-year-old woman and her grandson were collecting water from a broken pipe at 12 noon. “Water supply is erratic for the past many years. Water from borewell supplied by the panchayat is salty. So we try to collect water from this broken pipe. After filling the pots, I will go and vote,” she says.

Nilakottai flower market, which is usually quiet in the afternoon, was bustling with activity. “We started business late after casting our votes,” said one of the traders.

First-time voters

For Abitha and Lokesh, first-time voters, it was an exciting experience. Abita, who is studying in Coimbatore, says she came home just to cast her vote.

Reading newspapers helped both of them get some ideas on politics, they both said and Lokesh added that he hopes that whoever wins treats everyone as an equal. Their father, a transport employee, says he wanted them to exercise their franchise as it will let them know they have a say in the country’s affairs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.