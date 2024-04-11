ADVERTISEMENT

Polling in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul postponed to May 7 after BSP candidate dies

April 11, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

Following BSP nominee Ashok Bhalavi’s death on April 9, the Election Commission took the decision to adjourn the electoral exercise for the seat

PTI

The Election Commission (EC) on April 10 “adjourned” the Lok Sabha election in the Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held on April 26 in the second phase of polling, following the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

The electoral exercise in the constituency will now be held in the third phase on May 7.

According to the Commission, BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi died on April 9 and the election was adjourned under Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 by the returning officer. If a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before polls, the election is adjourned to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate.

The BSP is a recognised national party.

"The Commission has decided to hold the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh in 3rd Phase (May 7) of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024," it said.

Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be held from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

